LG Manoj Sinha visits forward areas along IB in Samba, reviews security setup

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Samba district and reviewed the security setup, officials said.

Flanked by Border Security Force Inspector General (IG) N S Jamwal and other civilian officials, the LG visited BSF border outpost (BoP) Bobiya along the IB, they said.

Jamwal briefed Sinha about border domination grid, assessment on threat perception and various measures undertaken to strengthen the border protection grid, according to the officials. (AGENCIES)