J&K records highest single-day spike of 1,617 COVID-19 cases

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory’s infection tally to 47,542, officials said on Wednesday.

“The UT recorded 1,617 fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day spike in new infections in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.

It was for the seventh time in as many days that the number of new COVID-19 infections have crossed 1,000 mark in a 24-hour period, they said.

Among the new cases, 894 were reported from the Jammu region and 723 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said. (AGENCIES)