Flipkart onboards over 50,000 kirana shops to bolster delivery ahead of festive season

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it has onboarded more than 50,000 kirana shops to strengthen its supply chain and delivery capabilities ahead of the upcoming festive season.

In preparation for the festive season and the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale, Flipkart has significantly expanded its kirana onboarding program to make deliveries to customers in more than 850 cities, a statement said.

“With more than 50,000 kiranas onboarded, Flipkart aims to provide a fast and personalised e-commerce experience to millions of consumers while creating opportunities for digital upskilling as well as additional income for kiranas,” it added.

E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders.

On Tuesday, Flipkart’s rival Amazon had announced addition of five sort centres (Visakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad) and expansion of eight such existing facilities in the country to strengthen its capacity ahead of the festive season. (AGENCIES)