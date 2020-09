JAMMU: Pakistan troops on Wednesday yet again violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

Defence spokesman here said that at about 1730 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Degwar and Malti sectors in District Poonch.

“Indian Army retaliates befittingly,” he said. (AGENCIES)