India has taken ‘historic steps’ to make healthcare affordable: Modi

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his Government has taken some “historic steps” like the world’s largest health insurance scheme – Ayushman Bharat – to provide access to affordable health care services to all.

Addressing the first-ever high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage here, Prime Minister Modi said, “World welfare begins with people’s welfare, and health is an important component of it. And in line with this global principle, India is laying great emphasis on health.”

The summit was held to launch new efforts to provide access for all to affordable, inclusive and resilient health systems. (AGENCIES)