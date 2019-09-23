Day is not far when PoK will be part of India: Singh

NEW DELHI: The day is not far when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be a part of India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions was taken to restore the position of Jammu and Kashmir as it was when handed over by its last ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, he said.

“The abrogation of Article 370 will benefit the common man of Jammu and Kashmir, ending their exploitation. The day is not far when the PoK will be a part of India,” he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh here. (AGENCIES)