Art 370 nullification sure to spur growth, employment in J&K: Gadkari

JAIPUR: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday exuded confidence that nullification of articles 370 and 35-A will spur rapid growth and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming incorporations of Arts 370 and 35-A in the Constituition a “mistake committed by former Prime Minster Jawaharlal Nehru” Gadkari said the Modi Government has rectified that mistake.

“There were an atmosphere of fear and hunger, unemployment, rampant corruption, lack of healthcare facilities among many other problems in Jammu and Kashmir but the situation will rapidly improve after the NDA Government’s decision to remove articles 370 and 35-A,” the Union Minister said at a programme here. (AGENCIES)