Guv announces new Medical College for Leh

SRINAGAR: In a major development to revitalize health and medical education in the Himalayan region, the Government on Monday announced New Medical College for cold desert Leh area.
The Health & Medical Education Department informed that the department was all set to establish New Medical College at Leh under Phase-III. (AGENCIES)
