In Baramulla, Amit Shah halts his speech for Azaan

Baramulla, Oct 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah paused his speech midway for Azaaan, the Muslim call for prayers, during his public rally in this north Kashmir town on Wednesday.

Shah here addressed thousands of people who had come from different parts of Kashmir to participate in the rally. (KNO)