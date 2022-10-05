Election announcement soon after final voter list is prepared: Home Minister Amit Shah

BARAMULLA, Oct 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that announcement with regard to elections in J&K will be made once the final voter list and other preparations are completed.

He also lashed out at National Conference and PDP stating that Abdullah and Sons and Mufti and Co are responsible for the killing of 42000 people in J&K. Addressing a massive rally at Baramulla district of northern Kashmir, Shah said that announcement about elections in J&K will be made once the formalities like completion of final voter list and other preparations are completed. “Process is on and preparations are in a full swing,” he said.

Taking a jibe at NC and PDD, Shah said that Abdullah and Sons and Mufti and Co. are responsible for the killing of 42000 people as these families did politics for their personal gains and left people suffer.

“These families looted J&K resources for their personal benefit and did nothing for common man,” he said.

Shah said that Baramulla was once a hot bed of militancy and militant related activities were common here but “today this place is the hot spot of tourists.” “Sprawling Gulmarg the skiers’ paradise, the shrines and the breath-taking snow clad mountains of this place are attracting tourists in large numbers,” he said.

He said that without Prime Minister Narendera Modi, development of J&K was impossible. “Today, we have best roads, rail links, bridges and hospitals,” Shah said, adding that “We have nine medical colleges to J&K besides AIIMS and nursing colleges.” Shah said that Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Paharis will be given due reservation as they were deprived of the benefits of democracy since past 75 years. The Home Minister praised Maqbool Sherwani for his role against Pakistani invaders. He also laid the foundation stone of various power, road and Jal Shakti projects. He said that GoI will talk to youth not Pakistan. “I am ready to talk to the youth of J&K on any issue but not Pakistan,” he said. Shah is in J&K on a 3-day visit and will fly back late this afternoon. (KNO)