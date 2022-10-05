No Terror Angle Emerged in Murder Case of DG Prison: ADGP Jammu

JAMMU, Oct 5: ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh on Wednesday said that no terror angle has emerged during investigation of Murder case of DGP HK Lohia.

As per ADGP Jammu, No terror angle has emerged during investigation of the case of murder of HK Lohia. Interrogation of the accused is in progress.

His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation. Details will follow, officer added.

DG Prison HK Lohia was found Murdered at residence of his friend. His domestic helper was found absconding after the incident.

After night long hunt his domestic helper was apprehended within 8 hours after the crime. (Agencies)