Impactful performance of ‘Pancchi Aise Aate Hain’ by ‘The Performers’

Lalit Gupta

JAMMU, Mar 26: Vijay Tendulkar’s acclaimed play ‘Panchi Aise Aate Hain’ was staged at Abhinav Theatre by ‘The Performers’ as the twelfth presentation of ongoing Festival of Plays organized by J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages.

The impactful performance of the light-hearted comedy enthralled the audience was directed by Vijay Goswami, who also acted in the role of the protagonist and the narrator of the play.

The Hindi translation of the original Marathi play is a story of a wanderer Arun Sarnaik who ends up in a middle-class household. Playing with their memory, he fools the family into welcoming him. He meets their unmarried and frustrated daughter, Saru and convinces her to get married. Free from material bonds, Arun finds a way to pull himself out of the situation. And moves on.

Today’s engrossing show enacted in the backdrop of a minimal set helped the actors’ carry out well-synchronized entries and exits, on-stage movements and groupings. The competent usage of the props, well-designed lights and thoughtful background musical score -all enhanced the visual aesthetic and the atmosphere. Narrator Vijay Goswami’s perfect timing of the ‘direct address’ to the audience successfully broke the ‘fourth wall’ and ensured their attention/involvement.

The members of the cast such as Manoj Bhat as Anna, Kanchi Khajuria as Maa and the young actors Ravinder Manhas as Viswas Rao, Sumit Raina as Banda and debutant Nisha Mehra as Saru-all worked in unison to present a quality show.

The set was designed by Sumit Raina, lights by Pankaj Sharma, music by Ashish Sharma, costumes by Pooja Sharma, make-up by Shammi Dhamir, props by Mohit Chib

Tomorrow, ‘The Kalakars’ will present Vikram Sharma’s Hindi play Antanavaran.