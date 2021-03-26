CITU’s J&K chapter holds protest, projects issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 26: Central of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) J&K chapter today staged a massive protest against a volley of issues while also demanding the revocation of anti-farmer land laws.

Scores of members of the Union assembled in the Press Enclave and were raising slogans against the Government for subjected the common people to the miseries.

“We demand that these laws should be revoked without any further delay. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on which the PM Modi came to power should be brought to the fore in the shape of the law,” Ghulam Nabi Malik, General Secretary J&K Kissan Tehreek told media persons.

He also said that they demand that the recent amendments that were made in the labour laws wherein the duration of one day has been increased to 12 days should be revoked.

“It must be revoked along with the amendments made in the electricity bill due to which the cost of electricity has increased,” he said.

The members said that the horticulture sector of J&K must be brought within the ambit of the MSP so that the farmers are not forced to sell their produce at lower rates.

“If the corporate big-wigs have a right to earning a profit, the farmers also have a right to earn theirs. The PM was brought to power by the farmers, annoying them is going to auger well. There is a need for dialogue with the farmers and resolve all the issues that the farmers are facing,” Zahoor Ahmad, Regional Secretary of J&K Kissan Tehreek said.