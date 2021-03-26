DC directs for intensive testing at Railways, Airport

*Fixes daily target of 2500 tests

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg today convened a meeting to review the arrangements and initiatives of additional strategies to contain the spread of COVID 19.

ADC (Administration) Satish Sharma, CMO Jammu J.P Singh besides other senior officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner sought the feedback from officers deputed at Railway Station, Airport and other sites regarding the steps being taken by them in testing and management of Coronavirus.

The concerned officer apprised the Deputy Commissioner that there are 8 booths established for the RAT/RT-PCR tests at railway station and Jammu Airport. It was also informed in the meeting that there are 6 fixed sites established as Urban Health Centers, 4 mobile teams and 13 other teams fixed at particular areas in the Jammu district.

Showing concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the district, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized upon the need to focus on more testing, contact tracing, containment and treatment.

The DC also fixed a target of daily 2500 tests including 1000 RT-PCR and 1500 RAT for the entire district with special emphasis on probable hotspots to be identified and revised on a weekly basis.

Deputy Commissioner directed to enhance the teams to 20 and also increase the booths, especially at Railway Station Jammu from 8 to 10, in order to boost the testing capacity and avoid long waiting of the passengers standing in the queues. The DC also directed the officers that those tested via RAT shall only be allowed to exit the railway station/ airports after confirmed negative report.

The DC directed all the concerned officers to ensure hundred percent screening and testing of the passengers coming from outside the UT of J&K. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized upon the Officers to conduct aggressive and intensive testing in their respective areas.

Impressing upon the crucial role of Control Room in taking feedback for better coordination, the Deputy Commissioner asked the senior officers to submit daily report compiled with tests conducted (RAT/RT-PCR), positive cases, contact tracing etc.