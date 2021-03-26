Salal Power Station hands over renovated Govt school building to admn

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Mar 26: NHPC Limited Salal Power Station renovated the building of Government Primary School (GPS), Trintha (Reasi) under the “CSR & SD” scheme and handed over the same to school administration.

Salal Power Station while fulfilling its social responsibilities had decided to renovate the buildings of four Government schools and construct the boundary wall etc under the CSR-SD scheme at the request of the district administration.

In this series at the expenditure of Rs 10.72 lakh, various construction works like inter locking tile work, construction of a new class room, a new store room and painting work of building of GPS Trintha besides kitchen and boundary wall etc has been done by Salal Power Station .

The renovated school was formally inaugurated and handed over by Head of Salal Power Station and General Manager (In-charge), N Ram to Chief Education Officer Reasi Mushtaq Ahmed in the presence of local Sarpanch, Panch and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Salal Power Station mentioned that children are the future of the country and it is our responsibility to provide them a environment where they learn all things about life and that is the only way that they are be able to establish our country as a strong and developed nation all over the world.

School Headmaster Meenakshi Dogra, staff members, other senior officers of NHPC, students and their parents were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that other three schools viz. GMS Bakkal, GHS Kheral and GHS Kundra have already been completed and handed over to the school management. A total amount of 46.27 lakhs was spent under CSR by NHPC in various construction works of these four schools.