IIT Nagrota, IGI Airport, quarantine hotel staffers among 16 test +ve

Ladakh reports 14 new Corona cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: An IIT Nagrota staffer, an employee of the Hotel which was being used as quarantine centre, a Bank official and an Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport personnel, besides a brother-sister duo were among 16 persons who tested positive for Coronavirus in Jammu region today while 58 COVID patients were treated and discharged.

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 14 new cases today.

A staffer of IIT Nagrota, who hailed from Jharkhand and had returned to the Campus after leave, has tested positive for COVID-19. He had been under quarantine in residential area of the Campus and has now been shifted to COVID Hospital in Bakshi Nagar.

SDPO Nagrota Mohan Lal Sharma said the residential area of IIT Nagrota is being contained and all contacts of the employee have been traced and isolated for sampling.

An employee of a private hotel at BC Road Jammu that was being used as a quarantine centre has also tested positive for the virus. He has been shifted to the Chest Diseases Hospital in Bakshi Nagar.

A 29-year-old employee of IGI Airport New Delhi who had returned to his house at Diaran Mishriwalla by road from Delhi has tested Corona positive.

A 32-year-old Bank official posted at Jallandhar in Punjab who had returned to Sainik Colony has also reported positive.

Three persons have tested Corona positive in Rajouri district.

They include a doctor from Darhal with travel history of Anantnag and two persons from Hayatpura, Rajouri and Mohra Koteranka who had returned from Srinagar and Assam respectively.

SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior that all three have been shifted to COVID Hospitals.

Two persons including a 37-year-old man from Basantgarh and a 26-year-old staffer of a Courier company today tested positive for COVID-19 in Udhampur district.

Samba district has reported three Coronavirus cases, two of whom belonged to Baramulla, both males aged 28 and 36 years while third one hailed from Uttar Pradesh, who was working in Samba, SSP Shakti Pathak said and added that all three positives have been shifted from quarantine centres to COVID hospitals.

Two returnees from South Kashmir district of Anantnag hailing from Dachchan and Chatroo areas tested positive for COVID-19 in Kishtwar district, according to District Magistrate Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara. Both of them were under administrative quarantine and have been hospitalized, he added.

A brother-sister duo from village Wagan Chambalwas in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district, who were contacts of a positive Bank staffer, today tested Corona positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban Dr Fareed Bhat said. Already seven contacts of the same Bank employees have tested positive for the virus.

Doda, Reasi, Poonch and Kathua districts didn’t report any Corona positive cases today.

Meanwhile, 58 Corona patients were today treated and discharged from various hospitals in Jammu region, the maximum being 24 in Kathua district.

Patients of other districts discharged today include 16 from Rajouri, seven in Samba, four each from Jammu and Kishtwar and three from Poonch.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 1509 Corona cases including 448 active. There have been 1050 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 14 new Corona positive cases including five from Leh district and nine from Kargil taking total tally of the UT to 960—259 in Leh and 701 in Kargil.

Of them, 405 are active cases including 104 in Leh and 301 in Kargil. There have been 554 recoveries-154 in Leh and 400 in Kargil district and one Corona casualty.

Out of total positive cases, 32 were admitted in COVID hospitals, 327 were in home isolation and 46 in COVID Care Centres.