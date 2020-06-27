3 die in Kashmir, J&K tally 93

Kulgam man tests -ve, +ve for COVID-19

192 including 35 security men, 15 Kyrg travellers test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 27: Three COVID-19 positive persons today died in Kashmir taking the number of such deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 94 while 33 paramilitary security force personnel besides two army soldiers and 15 returnees from Kyrgyzstan were among 192 fresh cases of Coronavirus reported today.

A 70-year old COVID-19 positive man from Mishipora in Kulgam district died this evening at Chest Diseases hospital Srinagar. He was suffering from several others diseases and was admitted in the hospital.

And a day after testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus, a 45-year-old woman from Khanabal area of South Kashmir died at a hospital in Srinagar today.

The woman, a resident of Botengoo Khanabal, was hypertensive, diabetic with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and was also suffering from severe dysphagia (swallowing difficulties).

She was in medical emergency and was shifted to infection disease block after testing positive. Her sample was taken on June 25 and tested positive for the COVID-19 yesterday.

Earlier, a 70-year-old woman from Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for the virus, a day after her death at SHMS hospital here.

She was admitted to the hospital on June 25 and was suffering from pneumonia and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and died last night.

So far, 94 COVID-19 positive people have died in J&K, 11 from Jammu division and 83 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 14, Kulgam 13, Shopian 10, seven each from Jammu and Budgam, Anantnag 6, Kupwara 5, Pulwama four while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

And 33 paramilitary CRPF and BSF personnel besides two Army soldiers were among 192 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in Kashmir today. The fresh cases also include 15 returnees from Kyrgyzstan.

The security forces who tested positive include 31 from 44 Battalion CRPF based at HMT Srinagar, two from 102 battalion of BSF Trehgam Kupwara and two soldiers from Badami Bagh Cantonment Srinagar.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 109 persons tested positive at the virology lab of the hospital. Among the positive cases, 33 were from CRPF and BSF Battalions, 21 from Shopian, 17 from Pulwama, seven from Kupwara, six each from Anantnag and Srinagar, five each from Kulgam and Baramulla, four from Budgam, two from Bandipora and one from Karnah..

He said 16 among those pertained to 815 samples received from Srinagar airport on June 26 and include four from Srinagar, three from Budgam, two each from Baramulla and Kupwara and one each from Bandipora, Anantnag and Kulgam.

Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Riyaz Untoo, told Excelsior that out of 539 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 13 tested positive for COVID-19, 10 from Budgam and three from Srinagar.

And an official said that 72 persons tested positive at Chest Diseases Virology lab in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, officials said that 87 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir.

In the meantime, two samples collected from a man in Kulgam district tested negative as well as positive in a span of just one day from same testing laboratory in Srinagar.

A 70-year old man admitted at District Hospital, Anantnag where his sample was collected on June 24 and later referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where his sample was taken on June 25 for COVID-19 testing.

The sample taken at District Hospital, Anantnag tested negative for COVID-19, while as the one taken from Srinagar hospital tested positive for the same.

“The patient is my father; we had taken him to hospital after he complained of uneasiness in his chest in Anantnag. His sample was taken for COVID-19, while the report was awaited, he was shifted to Srinagar, where again the sample was taken,” said Abdul Hameed, son of the patient hailing from Mishpoora area of Kulgam district.

He said he was taken aback when the reports of the tests came today in which one declared the patient as COVID-19 negative and another declared him as COVID-19 positive.

He said that both the tests were processed at the testing laboratory set up by GMC, Srinagar at Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar.