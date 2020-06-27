All Red Zones in Jammu distt de-notified

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: District Administration Jammu today denotified all Containment / Red Zones in the district as per ‘the guidelines/ instructions issued by State Executive Committee of Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Recons-truction.

As per an order issued here by Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan as Chairperson District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Jammu, vide powers conferred upon her under Disaster Management Act, 2005, the de-notified Red / Containment Zones in District Jammu are Janipur and Bhawani Nagar falling under PS Janipur; Gujjar Nagar falling under PS Peer Mitha; Kalka Colony Gorkha Nagar falling under PS Bagh-e-Bahu; Gurah Bakshi Nagar falling under PS Bakshi Nagar; Digiana falling under PS Gangyal; Raipur Satwari falling under PS Satwari ; Village Simbal and Village Kharian falling under PS Miran Sahib; Village Kalyanpur and Village Channi Mawalian falling under PS Kanachak and Municipal Ward No 48 of Gurkhanagar falling under PS Bahu Fort.

All these areas were governed by Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) notified vide State Executive Council Order Now JK(DMRRR) of 2020 dated 14/04/2020, the order added.

It further stated that the areas were de-notified as Red Zones as “intensive testing has been carried out in all the afore mentioned Red Zones and no fresh Positive case (other than travelers) has been reported for the last 30 days in the respective Red Zones.”