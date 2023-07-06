IIT Jammu’s Invention Factory promoting innovation culture among students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu, in collaboration with the Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), is running a unique six-week summer program – Invention Factory, originally established in the United States.

This program aims to instill a culture of pure innovation among students – where the main focus is to find unique solutions to everyday problems.

The Invention Factory program aims to provide students with a platform to develop ingenious solutions to everyday problems. Over the course of the program, ten teams have been working tirelessly to create prototypes and refine their inventions. To ensure the highest quality of evaluation, a diverse panel of guest evaluators, composed of experts from various fields, has been offering their valuable insights and guidance.

The guest evaluators, who reviewed the students’ prototypes on Thursday, included renowned industry leaders and professionals such as Sukhdeep Singh, Senior Chief Engineer R&D at Samsung; Sandeep Jwala, CTO at Nokia; Sandeep Kumar, Co-founder of Data Sailors; Gopal Gajjar from Power Anser Labs; Dr Ashima Gour, a Dental Surgeon; Amresh Raina, a retired Chief Engineer from the J&K Government; Rajesh Gupta, Secretary of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Niranjan from Forbes Marshall and Vaibhav Jain, an Alumnus of IIT Jammu.

The students presented a range of innovative prototypes, including the “Odor Eliminating Shoe Rack” by Ashutosh and Diksha, the “Dry Bath for Dogs” by Susmendra and Samyak, the “Cranked Adjustable Vegetable Chopper” by Kartheek and Priyanshu, the “Cabinet Shelf Pulley Mechanism” by Vraj and Dhyan, and the “Steam Operated Milk Boil-over Inhibitor” by Rishika and Sanskar. All prototypes were aimed at finding simple solutions to everyday problems.

Impressed by the ingenuity and creativity demonstrated by the students, Sukhdeep Singh remarked: “Such initiatives will push India ahead in the field of patents and publications.” With extensive experience dealing with patent applications during his career at Samsung, Singh recognized the immense potential of these innovative solutions.

The Invention Factory program is mentored by Prof Eric Lima and Prof Alan Wolf, Founders of Invention Factory, hailing from Cooper Union University, New York, USA.