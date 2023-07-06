Tri-services veterans pay homage at Kargil War Memorial

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 6: A team comprising of 49 Tri-services veterans and families from various parts of the country, led by Major General RPS Bhadauria (Retd), visited the historic Kargil War Memorial, at Drass in district Kargil of the Union Territory of Ladakh and paid homage to soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice.

The team has been regularly paying homage at this War Memorial for the past several years. The event also witnessed participation of a large number of veterans, `Veer Naris’ and next of kin of brave-hearts, from remote areas of Kargil district.

Standing in the backdrop of Point 13620, the Kargil War Memorial was dedicated to the soldiers, airmen and civilians who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation since 1947-48 and during the 1999 Kargil War.

General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operation Division met the veterans and reassured them of the Indian Army’s continued support for veterans, `Veer Naris’, `Veer Matas’ and the next of kin of brave-hearts. The veterans and `Veer Naris’ expressed their sincere gratitude for the efforts being taken by Indian Army to reach out to them. The team of Tri-services veterans belongs to the Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad (ABPSSP), a veteran’s organisation recognised by Government of India which works for the welfare of veterans across the country.