DDC Chairperson, JKCA Sub-Committee call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 6: Irfan Sultan Pandithpori, Chairperson, District Development Council, Kupwara called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The DDC Chairperson, accompanied by the members of DDC Kupwara, submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to developmental issues of the district.

Earlier, the members of Sub-Committee of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, Brig. Anil Gupta, Sunil Sethi and Mithun Manhas called on the Lt Governor and discussed various matters pertaining to promotion of cricket in the UT.

Later, a delegation of Principals of Army Goodwill Schools led by Shabir Ahmad also met the Lt Governor and apprised their concerning issues.