BJP remembers Dr Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Glowing tributes were paid to founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a protagonist of Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan movement, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his 123rd birth anniversary today.

In this connection functions were organised by BJP across the UT of J&K where speakers paid glowing tributes to the veteran leader.

Remembering Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina, along with general secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, senior leader, Chander Mohan Sharma and other leaders garlanded the statue of this great patriot and paid rich tributes to him.

Ravinder Raina, while speaking on the life of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, said that the great ideologue devoted his life for the nation. His role for the unity and integrity of the country had been splendid. The present day generation, the youth in particular, are getting inspired from the nationalist ideology of Dr. Mukherjee and taking pledge to serve the motherland and strengthen the social fabric of the society.

Ashok Kaul said that Dr. Mukherjee was a multi-facet personality, who contributed a lot in the agitation against the provision of separate symbols in Jammu and Kashmir and sacrificed his life for the full integration of this State with the rest of the country. His supreme sacrifices will keep inspiring the nationalist people in the country, he added.

BJP leaders, Ayodhya Gupta, Tilak Raj Gupta, Prem Gupta., Kulbhushan Mohtra, Rekha Mahajan, Ajay Gupta, Sanjay Bakshi, Mackson Tickoo, Ravinder Sing also paid their tributes.

Meanwhile, BJP Jammu district, under its president Parmod Kapahi, organised a programme at Kachi Chawni office, where party leaders spoke on the life of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Sweets were also distributed to mark the birth anniversary. BJP vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi, secretary, Veenu Khanna, spokesperson, Rajni Sethi, Mahila Morcha leader, Anu Gupta, Anil Masoom, Suchha Singh, Suneet Raina also paid tributes.

Similarly, Jammu South district BJP president, Rekha Mahajan organised a programme at Trikuta Nagar, where district office bearers, senior leaders, Mandal and Morcha presidents paid tributes and took oath to work for strengthening the nationalist forces in the UT and also educate the people about the struggle of life of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

BJP vice president, Aseem Gupta, former MLCs Charanjit Singh Khalsa and Choudhary Vikram Randhawa, DDC Prof. Garu Ram Bhagat, Seh-Prabhari North Vinay Gupta, State Social Media in charge, Ankit Gupta, Ved Sharma were prominent party leaders in the programme.

A programme was held at Rajouri where former MLC and general secretary of party Vibodh Gupta paid tributes to visionary leader.

Advocates of High Court of J&K and Ladakh also paid tributes to Dr Mukherjee at a programme held at court complex here. The advocates who paid tributes included Amit Manhas, Karan Sharma, Mukesh Singh , Sorabh Banotra, Varun Kotwal etc.

BJP Kashmir displaced district also paid growing tributes to Dr Mukherjee at a programme held here, today. Those who paid tributes included party spokesperson, Ajay Bharti, KDD president, Chand Ji Bhat, co convener, Hira Lal Bhat, general secretaries H K Razdhan and Moti Lal Bhat, Rajoo Kumar, Satish Khuda etc.

Former Minister & senior BJP leader, Sat Sharma paid tribute to Dr Mukherjee at a function at Talab Tillo.