Jammu gets 9 J&K Bank CRMs in a day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Going ahead with its ease-of-banking mission, J&K Bank today dedicated nine Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs) in Jammu amid good gatherings of customers, local traders and residents.

The Bank’s General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, e-inaugurated the CRMs in presence of Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey, DGM Vinod Kumar Sharma and other senior officers of the Bank at Zonal Office Jammu. The CRMs were commissioned in Jammu at Residency Road, JDA Complex Janipur, Shalamar Road, Gandhi Nagar, Prem Nagar (Sarwal), Fruit Complex, Moti Bazar, Dansal and Jourian.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunit Kumar said, “Commissioning of these nine CRMs in Jammu during a single day is the Bank’s statement of commitment towards customer convenience and growing emphasis on secure, swift digital and alternate channels of banking.”

“While the bank leads in offering digital services to its customers, it’s our constant endeavour to upgrade our digital offerings and infrastructure to meet the ever growing expectations of the customers. The newly installed CRMs which serve the dual purpose of deposits and withdrawals simultaneously”, he added.

On the occasion, he also informed that the J&K Bank is coming up with an upgraded version of mobile banking service. “Besides being more feature-rich and user friendly, the service will be able to handle peak volumes of transactions smoothly. Similarly, the Bank is upgrading its other services also like UPI, e-banking to bring more comfort to its customers”, he said.

Besides urging the customers to on-board themselves on the various digital services of the bank, he advised them to use cards more for the cashless transactions like payments through POS for offline spends and e-commerce platforms for online expenditure.