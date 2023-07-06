DGP chairs JKPHC BoDs’ meet, decorates officers with DySP rank

‘Identify suitable land for housing of police personnel’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 6: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, who also serves as the chairman of the J&K Police Housing Corporation (JKPHC), presided over the 49th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoDs) of the Corporation.

The meeting, attended by various officers both offline and online, focused on important agenda points related to the corporation.

Managing Director of JKPHC, Deepak Kumar, commenced the meeting by presenting the agenda points to the chair and the Board members. Each agenda point was thoroughly discussed, and the consensus of all Board members was sought before proceeding to the next point. Additionally, several proposals were put forth by MD PHC during the meeting.

The action taken report on the decisions made during the previous meeting of the BoDs (held in January 2023) was unanimously agreed upon by the attendees.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP J&K, with the consent of the BoDs, approved various agenda points. These included granting administration approval powers for works of JKPHC to be executed from the corporation’s corpus and enhancing remuneration for Assistant site supervisors and technical staff.

Furthermore, the meeting delved into the status of languishing projects of different departments and discussed issues such as non-payment of work claims and agency charges.

The DGP emphasized the need for the accounts section of the corporation to expedite the clearing of statutory audits and emphasized the importance of financial compliance. He directed the corporation to hire necessary technical manpower, including the services of a chartered accountant for handling GST matters.

The DGP stressed the responsibility of the board to ensure efficient execution of all corporation works and directed the prioritization of pending issues with concerned departments.

He also emphasized the requirement for low-cost housing for the welfare of police personnel and urged the PHC team to identify suitable land near Srinagar city for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the DGP, along with senior officers, decorated Neeraj Sharma and Ranbir Singh with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in a piping ceremony held at the Police Headquarters.

The promoted officers and their families were congratulated by the DGP and senior officers, who expressed hope for their continued dedication and success in their future endeavours.