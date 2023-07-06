Justice Dhar visits District Court Kulgam, Munsiff Court Qazigund

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, July 6: Justice Sanjay Dhar Administrative Judge District Kulgam, today visited the District Court Complex Kulgam and Munsiff Court Qazigund to review the functioning of the courts.

During the visit, the Administrative Judge also took stock of ongoing construction work of the New District Court Complex project at Karewa, Kulgam.

On arrival, Justice Dhar was warmly received by Mohd. Ashraf Bhat, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kulgam; Parvaiz Iqbal, Additional Sessions Judge/Presiding Officer Fast Track Court Kulgam; Abdul Qayoom, CJM Kulgam; Tabasum Qadir, Secretary DLSA Kulgam; Muneer Ahmad, Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate Kulgam/Munsiff Kulgam; Mohd. Ameen Padroo, President Bar Association Kulgam and other office bearers of Bar Association Kulgam.

At New District Court Complex, Kulgam, Justice Dhar took stock of ongoing construction works.

The officers from the executing agency informed about the design of the new court complex which is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 31.5 crores approximately. It was also informed that the complex has been designed to provide an efficient and congenial judicial environment to the people of Kulgam and its adjoining areas.

Afterwards, the Administrative Judge visited and inspected all court rooms and interacted with Bar members. He also visited the proposed site for construction of residential quarters for judicial officers at Lirow Kulgam.

Later, Justice Dhar visited Munsiff Court Complex Qazigund and took stock of the proposed site for construction of a new court complex at Qazigund. He also visited the ADR Centre at Karewa Kulgam.

While interacting with Judicial Officers, Administrative Officers and Bar Members, the Administrative Judge said that the purpose of visiting District Court Complex Kulgam was to assess the basic infrastructure issues here as courts are vital institutions and need basic facilities including court rooms, enhancing of e-court facilities, facilities for lawyers, public and litigants etc, in order to function properly.

He also stressed on the adoption of technology-driven solutions, such as e-filing systems and virtual court hearings, disposing old cases swiftly on priority basis, etc.

The Administrative Judge of District Kulgam also chaired a separate meeting with the officers of District Administration Kulgam. He impressed upon the concerned officers and executing agencies to speed up the work on the project and ensure that it is completed within the stipulated time frame.

The Administrative Judge Kulgam also met members of District Bar Association, Kulgam who apprised him about several issues confronting them while discharging their duties. He offered a patient hearing to their demands and grievances and instructed concerned authorities to initiate efforts towards their immediate redressal.