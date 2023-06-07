ICAI Delegation Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 7: A delegation of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India led by CA (Dr) Raj Kumar Adhukia, Central Council member ICAI, called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation including CA Vikas Purdhani, Chairman J&K Branch; CA Vineet Kohli, VC, J&K Branch and CA Khateeb Yousaf, Deputy Convenor Kashmir CPE Chapter discussed various issues pertaining to promotion of CA education, accountancy, and research work in the region.

They also put forth the demand of setting up ICAI’s Centre of Excellence. The delegation also apprised the Lt Governor on the upcoming 12th Residential Meet of ICAI Members in Public Service/Civil Services to be held in Srinagar on 18th June,2023.