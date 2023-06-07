PDP Delegation Submits Memorandum To J&K Admin, Highlights Various Demands

JAMMU, Jun 7: A nine-member PDP delegation on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Jammu and Kashmir administration here, highlighting various demands including a house and a government job to the family of terror victim Deepu Kumar.

The four-page memorandum, signed by party general secretary Amreek Singh Reen, was handed over to the divisional commissioner, Jammu.

It also demanded shifting of Army ammunition depots from Kunjwani and Kaluchak and upgradation and renovation of several tourist places, including Mubarak Mandi in Jammu.

”The memorandum speaks about various demands on behalf of the public for urgent intervention of the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The demands include a rehabilitation package for the poor family of Kumar, a private circus worker, who lost his life in a terror attack in Anantnag on May 29,” PDP spokesperson Varinder Singh Sonu said.

He said PDP members recently visited the house of Kumar in Udhampur district to express condolences with his family on behalf of party president Mehbooba Mufti.

”Kumar’s family lost the sole breadwinner and is in extreme poverty. The government should immediately provide a concrete house, a government job and an exgratia relief of Rs 25 lakh to them as his father is suffering from various ailments and his elder brother is blind,” he said.

Sonu said the memorandum talked about the alleged failure of the government to protect the lives of the minorities in the valley from the targeted attacks and said the killing of Kumar belied the government claims of peace.

He said the PDP sought transfer policy for the Scheduled Caste employees posted in the valley and return of Kashmiri migrant pandits in a peaceful manner.

The PDP memorandum also called for issuance of a government order making it mandatory for all industrial units and power projects to have 80 per cent local employees, renovation and up-gradation of infrastructure in time-bound manner at Surnisar and Mansar Lakes and Mubarak Mandi heritage complex.

Sonu said the PDP demanded shifting of ammunition depots from Kunjwani and Kaluchak areas and providing land to the army away from any residential area.

”People residing close to the ammunition depot have restraints on construction. The families have to restrict their rights of utilisation of their own property. It is very important that the rights of citizens are protected,” he said. (Agencies)