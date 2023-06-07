SD Singh Appointed As Ladakh Police Chief

JAMMU, Jun 7: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday posted Additional Director General of Police Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal as police chief of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Quoting an order, that Jamwal has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh UT.

“With the approval of the competent authority, Dr. Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, IPS (AGMUT: 1995), Additional Director General of Police, is transferred from Jammu & Kashmir and appointed as Head of Police, UT of Ladakh with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders,” read the order.