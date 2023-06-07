Around 150 People Killed In Over 850 Road Accidents Between Jan To Apr In Jammu Region

JAMMU, Jun 7: Nearly 150 people were killed and more than 1000 suffered injuries in over 850 road accidents reported between January to April this year across the Jammu region.

Official sources here on Wednesday said that in this period 1800 road accidents were reported across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed almost 200 lives but in Jammu Province alone, 150 people were killed, 1000 injured in over 850 accidents.

The Jammu district however, had reported 65 deaths in 376 accidents and 400 reported injuries.

“The Jammu district reported the highest 376 road accidents in which 65 people were killed and 400 were injured followed by Udhampur district with 147 road accidents while Kathua districts reported 143 accidents,” they said.

Official sources added that from January to April this year, apart from Jammu district, in Kathua, 36 people were killed in 143 accidents and 225 were injured, in Udhampur, 14 people were killed in 147 accidents and 244 injured, in Samba, 17 people were killed and 107 were injured in 100 accidents, in Reasi district, 119 accidents were reported in which 18 people lost their lives and 115 were injured.

“Every day 10 to 12 road accidents are being reported from parts of the region with casualties in some cases and injuries,” said an official.

He said that use of cell phones while driving, jumping signal lights, overloading and rash driving are some of the major reasons for accidents.

The official said that the administration however, is working on a roadmap to deal with traffic rule violators to prevent road accidents and save many lives. (Agencies)