LG Sinha To Inaugurate Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu Tomorrow

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jun 7: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, famous as Tirupati Balaji at Majeen here on the city outskirts.

As per officials, special prayers were performed on Tuesday evening at the temple.

“LG Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the Tirupati Balaiji Temple here tomorrow morning,” said an official.

He said that earlier on Monday, LG Sinha along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri laid foundation of Yatra Niwas for Shri Amarnath and Disaster Management Centre at Majeen.

The Temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu, who is believed to have appeared here to save mankind from trials and troubles of Kali Yuga.

The temple is also known by other names like Tirumala Temple, Tirupati Temple, Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Spreading over 62 acres of land, the temple is completed in two phases, at the cost Rs 33.22 cr.

The prestigious project includes a host of pilgrimage facilities and other Educational and Developmental infrastructure like Veda Pathshala- classrooms, hostel building and staff quarters; pilgrims’ amenities complex, Kalyanamandapam, Vahanamandapam etc.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has granted the land to the TTD Board on a lease basis for a period of 40 years.