I-T raids hawala dealers in Delhi; detects suspect transactions worth Rs 300 crore

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department raided a number of hawala operators in Delhi and detected suspect transactions worth Rs 300 crore, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The raids resulted in the “seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 14 crore and bullion worth Rs 2 crore”, it said.

“The search action has resulted in unearthing of incriminating evidences revealing various shell (dummy) entities being used for raising bogus purchase/sale bills and routing of unaccounted funds through several layers of bank accounts. (AGENCIES)