Militant associate of TRF outfit arrested in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an associate of militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that based on specific input that there will be a movement of militants/OGWs on Baramulla-Handwara highway, a joint NAKA comprising Police and security forces was established near Jhelum Stadium.

At about 1800 hours, a Maruti Alto car bearing No JK05G 1675 was moving from Baramulla towards Handwara. On seeing the Naka, the driver tried to flee, said the spokesman.

“This action seemed suspicious to the naka personnel, he said, adding that the car was stopped.

The spokesman said that three grenades, Rs 13000 cash and a bag of charcoal were recovered from the car.

“During on spot questioning, he revealed his name Asif Gull son of Ghulam Mohd Alwaie. He also revealed that he was working as OGW for TRF which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit, read the statement.

He also revealed that he was in contact with one local militant Abid presently at PaK. He was also in contact of Hyder @ Jajja, Usman (FT) and Inayatullah and also arranged logistic for them.

In this regard, a case FIR no 218/2020 stands registered in police station Baramulla and further investigation taken up, read the statement further. (AGENCY)