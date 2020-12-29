Nirav Modi’s remand in UK extended till Jan 7

LONDON: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi appeared via videolink for a routine 28-day remand hearing on Tuesday before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where he was further remanded in custody until January 7 in the new year to conclude hearings in his extradition case.

The 49-year-old has been behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest last year following India’s extradition request for the diamond merchant wanted in connection with the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. (AGENCIES)