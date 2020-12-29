Any serious conflict with India not good for China at global front: IAF chief

NEW DELHI: Amidst the ongoing border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that any “serious conflict” with India is not good for Beijing at the global front.

Speaking during a webinar on ‘National Security Challenges and Air Power’ here, ACM Bhadauria said, “Any serious India-China conflict is not good for China at the global front. If Chinese aspirations are global then it doesn’t suit their grand plan. What could be possible Chinese objectives for their action in the north?… It’s important that we recognise what they have really achieved.” (AGENCIES)