Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered Near LoC In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kupwara

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Friday.

“Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_Kashmir and @JmuKmrPolice in #Machhal Sector #Kupwara from 15-18 Aug 23 based on Intelligence inputs by various agencies of likely presence of a cache of war like stores,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Army said a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, seven pistols, four hand grenades and other incriminating material were recovered.

The search is in progress, it added.