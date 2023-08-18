J&K Police Books LeT Terrorist Associate Under PSA In Bandipora

DE Web Desk

Bandipora, Aug 18: An alleged terrorist associate of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bandipora district for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Friday.

The accused identified as Maqsood Ahmad Malik has been lodged in the Central Jail Kotbhalwal, Jammu, police said.

The Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978, is an administrative detention law that allows the detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial or charge.