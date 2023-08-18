LG Sinha Inaugurates First Day Shoot Of Upcoming TV Show ‘Pashmina’ In Srinagar

Extends his best wishes to Alchemy Films, Sony SAB TV and the entire team for the new show

Film tourism will be a major driver of growth and job creation for J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the first day shoot of upcoming TV show ‘Pashmina’ in Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to Alchemy Films, Sony SAB TV, cast and the entire team for the new show.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor said the golden era of film shooting is returning to the valley.

“Film tourism will be a major driver of growth and job creation for Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said. He said the UT Administration had launched the new film policy, after consultation with all stakeholders, and now J&K has emerged as a favorite shooting destination for film-makers.

Local talent from the UT is also the part of the TV show ‘Pashmina’ which will be filmed extensively in different locations of Jammu Kashmir over next five months.

Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, creators and producers of Alchemy Films Private Limited, cast and crew members of the show were present on the occasion.