Saturday July 24-2021

Aries : Boy! Are you ambitious today or what! You plan meticulously and perform impeccably. However, you will progress at snail’s pace. But don’t lose heart, as Ganesha showers his blessings on you, dear one.

Taurus : This day you are likely to make wasteful expenditure. You will be more reckless, extravagant than you can afford to be. Your expenses are sure to outweigh your income. Be as tightfisted as you can. Not buying anything unnecessary or too costly can help control losses, points out Ganesha. Think twice before you decide before purchasing anything. It would be a great idea if you avoided going to the malls or the markets today.

Gemini : Analysing other people’s minds and thoughts will be your favourite pastime today. You will find yourself thinking about your family life, security and financial issues. Your sensitivity and emotional nature will endear you to many, and they will bestow their love and affection upon you, says Ganesha.

Cancer : The mundane will bring contentment to you today, and you will rather spend the day doing routine stuff. It looks set to be an ordinary day, but then you can always find thrill even in routine activities. Work will keep you on your toes through the day, but then as the day drags ahead, you may feel a tab bored. Ganesha hopes that by evening you will get a hint that tomorrow is going to be more interesting.

Leo : You will accomplish all your tasks with courage today. As a result of which, the efforts you have made in the last few months will now bear fruit. You need to make a schedule of the tasks you need to tackle today. You need to guard against over-stressing yourself, otherwise your health could suffer, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Today you will find yourself overflowing with ideas. You have a soothing touch, the hands of a healer, and so you will be able to help many people, says Ganesha. You will be very considerate, and your mind-reading abilities will work wonders both for you and your loved ones.

Libra : Ganesha says you will stay in accordance with your prestige or social status. Your innovative ideas will help you progress in your work field. Now is a good time to put into completion those ideas, which had taken a back seat. Ganesha wishes you a day full of joy and happiness ahead

Scorpio : It’s business time and shock your competitors with the launch of the new product. However, stars are not aligned in a favourable way, which indicates that you may come across some hurdles. Take your time, sort out the troubles and go ahead with your launch with much fanfare and celebrations

Sagittarius : You have the knack of cut those troubles into small slices and gobble it up. You are the one who would not run away from problems, but face it. Good news from far away land may please you and make your day!

Capricorn : For you everything is fair in love and war, and you utilise every possible means to achieve your targets. You have a strong sixth sense and it will direct you while making the right decisions, feels Ganesha. You are a soft hearted person and it makes you sad to see others in sadness and trouble. Instinctively, you will help those in need.

Aquarius : You are good with words and with the art of eloquence you manage to get through any situation. Today, thanks to your communication skills, you will be able to crack important deals and make people follow your vision. You, however, need to respects opinions of others’ as well, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : You will delay taking important decisions in the office or regarding business. You will take you time to come to a conclusion and put in all the required thought and this will grant you clarity on all the issues at hand. While this will be great for you, Ganesha advises you not to make hasty decisions regarding your personal life.