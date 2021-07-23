36 Dead In Landslides In Rain-Hit Maharashtra; Evacuation With Choppers

MUMBAI: 36 people have died in landslides in Maharashtra’s Raigad district as incessant rain continued to batter the Konkan region of the state, leaving thousands stranded in floods and landslides. Helicopters are being used to evacuate people from the flood-hit regions in Raigad, about 70 km from Mumbai.

Authorities have appealed to those trapped to go to the rooftops or on heights from where the rescue teams in the helicopters can spot and evacuate them. Maharashtra is witnessing the heaviest rain in July in 40 years.

The deaths happened in three landslides which took place yesterday, with 32 bodies being found in one spot and four others in another location. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who took stock of the situation in Maharashtra, spoke with local authorities today. (Agencies)