Two JKAS officers transferred

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday posted Director General Youth Services and Sports , Dr Saleem ur Rehman as Director General Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, Dr Rehman, who was holding the additional charge of the post of DG, Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, will assume the charge on full time basis with immediate basis.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Special Secretary to the government in the youth Services and Sports department, shall hold the additional charge of DG Youth Services and Sports till further orders.