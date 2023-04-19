HC directive in petition seeking shifting of investigation

Gandhi Nagar robbery case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: In the much publicized Gandhi Nagar robbery case, High Court has directed the Director General of Police to take cognizance of the matter to ensure seizure and security of the records of the investigation conducted so far by the Special Investigation Team with respect to FIR No.310/2022 of the Police Station, Gandhi Nagar including which have not been kept with the part challan filed before the Court of Excise Magistrate, Jammu.

The direction has been passed in a petition filed by Harmeet Kour, wife of Sudershan Singh Wazir (who was in custody of Delhi Police in connection with murder of Trilochan Singh Wazir), seeking directions for shifting of investigation in FIR No. 310/2022 to Crime Branch to be headed by a police officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.

After hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Navyug sethi for the petitioner, Justice Rahul Bharti issued notice and directed Director General Police J&K to take cognizance of the matter to ensure seizure and security of the records of the investigation conducted so far by the special investigation team (SIT) with respect to FIR no. 310/2022 of the Police Station, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu including which have not been kept with the part challan filed before the Court of Excise Magistrate, Jammu.

The petitioner apprehends foul play on the part of the investigation team to implicate the petitioner’s husband Sudershan Singh Wazir in relation to FIR No. 0557/2021 registered with the Police Station, Moti Nagar, New Delhi in which final police report under Section 173 CrPC stood already filed against Harmeet Singh and three others going on trial before the criminal court in Delhi without the petitioner’s husband named in the police report.