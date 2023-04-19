Grand Mufti seeks registration of FIR for circulation of his statement on Eid

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Apr 19: Grand Mufti of Kashmir Nasirul Islam today sought registration of FIR against an unknown person who circulated his video on social media in which he is stating that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

A video is viral on social media in which Mufti is stating that Shawal moon was not sighted on April 20 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday. He said that decision was taken in consultation with the religious leaders. He was trolled for this on social media with people asking questions: how can a religious leader lie?

Mufti later in a statement posted on social media stated that there is no statement from his side as far as the celebration of Eid on Saturday is concerned.

“How can I make a statement before a day when no attempt of moon sighting took place?” he asked.

“The video that is viral is actually a pre-recorded one and is meant for the Doordarshan. It’s been a practice that DD records my two statements beforehand and airs one of them as per the situation,” he said.

Mufti said that there were over 10 people in the room when he was recording the statement and somebody recorded his statement on his cell phone and made it viral.

“It was an attempt to create confusion and I reiterate that I have not issued any statement about moonsighting,” he said.

He wrote a letter to police seeking registration of an FIR against the person who recorded his statement and circulated it on social media.