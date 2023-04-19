Kavinder calls on Fadnavis, invites investors to set up units in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Apr 19: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today called on Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and through him invited the big corporate world of the country to set-up units in the Jammu region.

At the outset of the meeting, the senior BJP leader from J&K presented a souvenir of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji to Maharashtra DyCM.

Kavinder later asked Fadnavis for roping in some of the big corporate companies and persuade them to set-up units in Jammu as the administration in J&K has created conducive atmosphere by toeing a line of ease of doing business and giving many sops to investors intending to enter the region with their business proposals.

Kavinder also discussed employment scenario in the Union Territory and urged Fadnavis to bring investors to the UT to create new avenues for creating more jobs and providing opportunities to the aspiring youth of the region to have bright careers while remaining in their region only.

He said that Jammu being a place with vast scope of film shooting as it is rich with picturesque natural bounties with snow covered mountains, vast plains, valleys, hills and other mesmerizing places besides the talent among the people and their interest in arts and drama, makes it most suitable place for setting up an auxiliary film industry.

He asked the Maharashtra Deputy CM to carry out measures to realize the dream of people of Jammu in transforming this place into a film producing hub as already the J&K Government has come up with a Film policy.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also apprised Fadnavis about J&K Government’s prolific support to entrepreneurship and said that investors will have no difficulty in setting up their units in J&K especially Jammu as Government is very supportive and has warded off difficult procedures to help big corporate houses to come and establish their units in the new carved out Union Territory of J&K.

After listening to the points raised by Kavinder, Fadnavis assured all possible help in carrying out things which the senior BJP leader has highlighted in the meeting. The Maharashtra DyCM anticipated that soon J&K will get investors, who would set up their units in the UT to improve the socio-economic conditions and create jobs.