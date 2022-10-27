Govt’s special focus on road connectivity in J&K: Bharat Bhushan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Jammu, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi has asserted that roads are the lifeline for the people of any area and in this regard the Union Government is paying special focus on Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory in order to promote ease of living in every part of this sensitive region.

He expressed this while addressing a gathering during a programme organized here today to kick-start the work on three road projects estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs. 55 lakh. The roads taken up today include Batera Simbalwala road costing Rs. 28 lakh; internal roads of Village Kantowala costing Rs. 14 lakh and road from Sua No: 1 to Jhiri Mela Site for potholes repair costing Rs. 13 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairman said, “Roads are the lifeline for the people of any area and the Union Govt is paying special focus on Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory being determined to give a great fillip to developmental activities in every nook and corner.”

He said that Modi led Government at the Centre has prioritized the overall development of rural areas with main focus on far flung and remote areas for which proper road connectivity is inevitable.

Bharat Bhushan said that the Government stands fully committed to ensure the improvement of road infrastructure in all the areas. He said that the construction and improvement of the roads taken up today had been a long pending demand of the people of this area and after the completion of these projects the people of these areas will heave a sigh of relief. He said that these roads will also benefit the people of the surrounding areas besides those from other areas commuting these roads for various purposes.

The DDC Chairman also interacted with the people and took stock of their problems and issues on the occasion. After giving them a patient hearing, he assured to get their grievances addressed at the earliest by taking up the matter with the concerned authorities.

Among others present on the occasion while commencing the work on these projects were Block Development Council (BDC) Member Surinder Kumar, DDC Member Balbir Lal, BDC Member Kuldeep Raj, Sarpanch Jaswant Singh, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) PWD Marh Sajjad Khan, Surinder Arora, JE Kanwaljit Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Rekha Rani, Daya Ram and Kewal Krishan.