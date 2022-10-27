Implementation of 1100 Jal Shakti projects to commence during B2V4: CS

‘Provide self employment opportunity to 15 youth in each GP’

JAMMU, Oct 27: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union Territory at Civil Secretariat here today.

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, Chief Engineers and other senior officers of the department participated in the meeting in person or through virtual mode.

The Chief Secretary set a target of starting 1100 works during the upcoming Back to Village programme and said that he would virtually monitor the progress in at least 300 panchayats. He also called for identifying critical components of projects and submission of their Critical Path Method (CPM) charts within a week.

Dr Mehta observed that the pace of allotment and execution of works needs to be expedited. He laid stress on starting Information, Education & Communication (IEC) activities and directed hiring Project Management Units (PMU) for each district.

The Chief Secretary stressed on putting war footing efforts in successful implementation of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme and called for effective water quality monitoring and surveillance.

He instructed for going hard against erring and underperforming contractors. He maintained that action warranted under law should be taken against those violating the terms of contact with respect to delivery of the works on time.

Dr Mehta called for expediting the process of forest clearances necessary for the projects. He also called for initiating a monthly billing system, and installing a robust grievance/ customer care call centre of the department.

The Chief Secretary was apprised about distribution of Field Testing Kits in panchayats. He emphasised on their effective use and increasing the number of tests for monitoring of water quality by the respective Pani Samities.

On the occasion component wise status of tendering and allotment of works, status of dug/ bore/ tube wells, Rapid Sand Filtration Plants and pipe networks was presented before the CS. Moreover the tendering and purchase status of GI and DI pipes also came under discussion during this meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary chaired a meeting of Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners before commencement of the Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme in the UT of J&K.

The Chief Secretary told the Managing Director of J&K Bank to ensure that at least 15 self employment loans are sanctioned in each Gram Panchayat. Its success would generate over 65 thousand self employment opportunities in over 4200 panchayats. The CS highlighted that bankers failing in this regard would be held accountable. Similarly, at least 20 youth would be given skilling opportunities under the HIMAYAT scheme in every panchayat, he added.

‘The IT Department must ensure that citizens are apprised about the 77 online Government to citizens services during the programme. Respective departments have also been tasked to saturate Golden Cards, Aadhar Cards and Shishu Aadhar Cards during the period’, said CS.

Principal Secretary Information and Higher Education, Rohit Kansal summarised that the programme has been greatly successful since its launch. Since its past three iterations, more than 4000 projects have been completed and over 4 lakh certificates issued to respective beneficiaries. More than 65 thousand grievances have been redressed and an equal number of beneficiaries have been registered under various governmental schemes, he informed.

The Deputy Commissioners and SSPs have been tasked to ensure overall safety and security during the programme. The Home Department was also directed to constitute a security monitoring team in this regard.

The Back to Village programme would help ensure creation of Nasha Mukt, Bhrashtacharu Mukt, Bhay Mukt and Rozgaar Yukt panchayats, the CS concluded.