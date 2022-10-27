Modi-led Govt making special focus for socio-politico, economic development: Gulam Ali

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Member Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha Er Gulam Ali Khatana today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP Government is making special focus for the socio-politico and economic development and many major initiatives have been launched keeping this in mind.

Addressing a well attended felicitation function by Sikh community here, Er. Gulam Ali Khatana said that during past eight years of Sh. Narendra Modi led government at the centre, minorities have never felt so safe and there are no riots across the country. The peaceful atmosphere had led to economic growth and despite COVID 19 pandemic, India has performed well.

He said that Sikhs are a proud community and have contributed immensely for the betterment of the country and made thousands of sacrifices for upholding its integrity. He said that despite grave provocations from across the borders, Sikhs have stood by their Hindu and Muslim brothers and defeated the nefarious designs of the enemies of the Nation.

Earlier, Bhupinder Singh Pola, organizer, Gurdev Singh, Refugee leader and Nirmal Singh listed the demands of Sikh community in J&K viz inclusion of Punjabi language in JKUT official Language Bill 2020, inclusion of Sikh youth of Kashmir in PM’s Special employment package under non-migrant category by amending SRO-425, inclusion of Sikh member in the JK PSC drafting of rules and implementation of Anand Marriage Act 2012.

Er. Gulam Ali Khatana assured to raise the issues at appropriate forum and seek their redressal.