Union MoS inaugurates various development projects at Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Oct 27: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Dairying, Animal Husbandry and Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan today visited district Kulgam as a part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme.

During his review meeting with the officials of the district administration, the Minister stated that the holistic development of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is the top priority of the Union Government. He emphasized that the Prime Minister has taken the initiative of public outreach to assess the execution of developmental projects and the implementation of various welfare schemes at the ground level.

He said that the Government is focussed towards the improvement and modernisation of the tourism sector in the district which will serve as a measure of employment generation and economic upliftment of the region.

The Minister took part in a series of events and activities during the extensive public outreach programme. He also visited different sites and took stock of the developmental scenario of the district.

On the first day of his visit, the Minister reviewed the progress of flood protection works at Ariguntoo and also laid foundation stone of Phase IV of the Flood Protection Bund which will come up will an estimated cost of 1 crore rupees. The Minister also inaugurated Amrit Sarovar at Checkpora, Kulgam and also interacted with local people. The minister was informed that under the Amrit Sarovar initiative, more than 270 Amrit Sarovar’s have been developed and rejuvenated in the district.

Besides these engagements, the Minister also visited Trout Fish Farm at Tchansar. He inspected the rearing units, machinery and other facilities available at the farms and interacted with the fish farmers.

Interacting with the fish farmers, the Minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, PMMSY, and as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, the Government is committed to promoting inland fishing in the country and special emphasis is being given to hilly areas.

He advised the farmers to adopt the latest technology in fish farming so that they can come up to the mainstream and meet the demands of consumption and also exports, particularly of fresh water fish.

Later, the minister visited the famous Aharbal waterfall, where he stocked the trout and carp seed in the Aharbal(Veshow) stream. The Minister also flagged off two mobile veterinary units from Aharbal.

The Minister was apprised that the Fisheries Department has established hatcheries in all the districts and is supplying fingerling fish to the farmers. The Minister was also informed that sale centres have been established at various locations to increase the market availability of the trout.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat; Director Animal Husbandry, Purnima Mittal; SSP Kulgam, Dr. G. V. Sandeep and other senior officers were present during the outreach programme.