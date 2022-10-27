Pathak to administer oath to newly appointed AAP office bearers of J&K in 2-day ceremony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: In order to finalize the process of appointment of office bearers across Jammu and Kashmir and to take final step in this process, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to organize two-day oath ceremony across J&K on 28th and 29th of October.

This will be one of the biggest oath ceremony in which 1450 office bearers will be administered oath after which they shall start their organizational work. State Incharge of AAP Durgesh Pathak will administer oath to office bearers during these oath ceremonies. Pathak is also a Parliamentary Action Committee (PAC) member, National Organization Building Incharge and MLA of Delhi Legislative Assembly.

In a press statement, AAP informed that two-day oath ceremony will be organized on October 28 in Jammu and on October 29 in Kashmir. In Jammu, the oath ceremony will be organized on 28th of October in which 800 office bearers will be administered oath. Besides office bearers of state units of J&K, provincial units and district units of Jammu province will be administered oath during this ceremony in which other senior leaders of AAP will also remain present.

The second oath ceremony will be organized in Kashmir on October 29 in which office bearers of Kashmir provincial units and district units of Kashmir province will be administered oath.

AAP said that organization building is one of the vital aspect in party strengthening and it is taking all possible measures for organizational building in J&K with appointment of office bearers is a main step in it.

Furthermore, AAP also stated that joining of people from all walks of life shows that party is accepted in all corners of Jammu and Kashmir and is now first choice among all the walks of life.