Govt gets 2,353 entry for Aatmanirbhar Bharat App contest, extends deadline till Jul 26

NEW DELHI: The Government has extended last date for submission of entries under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge till July 26, following huge interest from start-ups and technical entrepreneurs across the country, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said on Friday.

The contest, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 to reduce dependency on foreign apps, has received 2,353 entries under various categories from Indian entities.

“Given the enthusiastic response to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the government has decided to extend the last date of submission of entries to the challenge to July 26, 2020. The challenge is hosted on the Innovate Portal of MyGov,” MeitY said in a statement. (AGENCIES)