10.22 kg gold concealed in electrical gadgets seized at Amritsar intl airport

AMRITSAR: The custom commissionerate has intercepted six passengers at the international airport here in two days and seized gold worth around Rs 5 crore concealed in electrical appliances, officials said on Friday.

Five passengers from Dubai were intercepted on Thursday at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (SGRDJI) while another arrived in a flight under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission on Friday, Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said in a press statement here.

The gold was found hidden in different home appliances like electric iron, drill machines, juicer-mixer grinder. (AGENCIES)